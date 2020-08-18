Azerbaijan exports 9,400 tons of hazelnuts in 1H2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 9,400 tons of hazelnuts worth $57.8 million in the period between January and July in the current year, local media reported with reference to the State Customs Committee on August 17.

It should be noted that during the same period last year, the country exported 13,100 tons of hazelnuts, worth $72 million.

Moreover, during the first half of 2020, Azerbaijan exported 22,200 tons of apples with the value of $9.3 million.

Additionally, the country exported 39,900 tons of apples, worth $16.5 million, in January- July 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the volume of Azerbaijan’s agriculture production increased by 2 percent in January-July 2020, amounting to AZN 4.9 billion ($2.8bn). In addition, the volume of production in livestock production amounted to AZN 2.4 billion ($1.4bn), with a growth by 3.2 percent. At the same time, the volume of production in crop production amounted to AZN 2.4 billion ($1.4bn), with a growth by 0.7 percent.

Likewise, production of passenger cars amounted to 1,074 units in Azerbaijan in January-July 2020, with a decreased by 17.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July.

Some $5.9 billion of trade operations fell on imports and $9.1 billion on exports.

It should be noted that the volume of cargo transportation in the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 21.6 million tons in January-June this year.