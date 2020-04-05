Azerbaijan to increase limit of electricity provided at preferential tariffs

By Trend





The limit of electricity which is provided for the population at the preferential tariffs will be increased up to 100 kilowatts per hour in Azerbaijan in April – May, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

There is the corresponding information in the "Plan of measures of the Cabinet of Ministers on the implementation of the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020" “On a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sharp fluctuations as a result of coronavirus in the global energy market and stock market, on the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities".

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated the funds worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) for these purposes.