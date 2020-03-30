TODAY.AZ / Business

SOCAR: No restrictions on fuel sale in Azerbaijan

30 March 2020 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The sale of fuel has not been restricted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 30 referring to the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR.

SOCAR’s Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery continues to operate as usually.

"Energy security of our country has been fully ensured,” the statement said. “All types of fuel which is consumed, is freely sold to the population. There is no reason for concern.”

"We urge our citizens to believe in official information, rather than rumors," the statement said.


