Kristall Plus CJSC begins medical alcohol production in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Kristall Plus CJSC has begun production of medical alcohol in Azerbaijan with the support of Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the Agency told Trend.

The Agency said that the corresponding state support was provided to the company in this sphere.

Medical alcohol manufactured by Kristall Plus CJSC is packed in containers of various volumes, and has already gone on sale. The capacity of the enterprise is 20,000 liters of medical alcohol per day. Products are made from domestic raw materials.