Currency reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank up

By Trend





Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $6.4 billion as of March 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to the bank’s statistical data for March 5.

The currency reserves of CBA have increased by 3.2 percent from $6.2 billion. The currency reserves’ annual volume has increased by 13.3 percent

The currency reserves of CBA increased by 60 million manat ($35.2 million) in February 2020.

As of March 2020, the money supply amounted to 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion), which is 1.3 percent less compared to the figure of 2019. Annual increase of the money supply has made up 34.3 percent.

The money supply volume in the country during February of this year has grown by 569 million manat ($334.7 million).