Azerbaijan Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese capital

By Trend





Due to epidemiological situation in China, passengers who have booked tickets for Baku-Beijing-Baku flights to be performed by Azerbaijan Airlines until March 28, 2020 will be able to change the departure date or return the tickets without penalty, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the airlines.

For refund tickets, customers may contact sales offices or contact support center via callcenter@azal.az and use feedback form on the website in case of online purchase: https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new

Azerbaijan Airlines temporarily stops operating Baku-Beijing-Baku flights every year in February.

The reason is low demand due to holidays in this country.

Thus, as in previous years,flights to the Chinese capital will be suspended from February and will be resumed starting from March 8, 2020.