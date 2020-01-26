Gas production at Shah Deniz to increase in 2020

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Production at Azerbaijan’s largest Shah Deniz gas field will be increased by 11.3 percent year-on-year in 2020 to reach 18.7 billion cubic meters, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has reported.

“The increase in gas production from the Shah Deniz field in 2020 is associated with the commissioning of new production wells,” SORAZ said.

Earlier, the State Statistical Committee noted that the country exported 10 billion 417.8 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field in 2019. This figure is 24.2 percent higher than that of 2018.

The share of gas exports from the Shah Deniz field accounted for 37.9 percent of all gas transported through gas pipelines in 2019.

The pipelines transported 27 billion 512.7 million cubic meters of gas in 2019, which indicates a 17.1 percent increase compared to 2018.

Presently, the capacity of the existing production system at the Shah Deniz field is about 20 billion cubic meters of gas per year or 56 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The Shah Deniz field is operated by BP which has a share of 28.8 percent. Other partners include TPAO - 19 percent, SOCAR - 16.7 percent, Petronas - 15.5 percent, Lukoil - 10 percent and NIOC - 10 percent.

Currently, gas production from the Shah Deniz field is carried out from the Alfa platform as part of Stage 1 and from the Bravo platform as part of Stage 2.

Shah Deniz Stage 2 is a giant project that will add a further 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year to the approximately 10 billion cubic meters per year produced by Shah Deniz Stage 1.

The discovery of the giant Shah Deniz field and the successful implementation of the project made Azerbaijan a country that can export a large amount of natural gas to the world.