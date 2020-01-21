Azerbaijan to issue travel documents to foreigners with refugee status

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan will soon provide travel documents to foreigners residing in Azerbaijan with refugee status, head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during a press conference to sum up the results of 2019, on January 15.

Huseynov noted that the document, the preparation of which has been conducted since 2019, is ready and will be issued as of February 23.

"With this travel document, those living in Azerbaijan with refugee status will be able to freely travel to other countries.”

Huseynov further informed that the number of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan increased by 11 percent from January through December 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

"During this period, the number of temporary residents increased by 10 percent, those who received permit to work increased by 8 percent, and people residing on the basis of refugee status by 7 percent," Huseynov said.

The number of decisions made in terms of violations of the requirements of Migration Code decreased by 23 percent, he added.

The State Migration Program of Azerbaijan was approved on 25 July 2006. Its main purpose is to realize the State policy in the field of migration, to develop the migration management system, to regulate and forecast the migration processes, to improve the legislation in this field in accordance with international norms and current requirements, to ensure the efficiency of the law implementation, to create unit database in the field of migration as well as the modern automated control system, to prevent illegal migration and to undertake measures related to development of international cooperation.

On the base of approved State Migration Program, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the importance of establishment of a special state authority implementing unified state policy in the migration sphere, signed Decree on establishment of State Migration Service of Azerbaijan ? 560 dated on 19 March 2007.

At the same time, the Regulation of the Service was approved according to the Decree. Since the establishment of State Migration Service necessary normative legal acts have been adopted and a number of institutional and organizational measures have been taken for the purpose of enhancing state control over migration processes.

In order to regulate migration processes with single and prompt procedures and facilitate the documentation, the head of state signed Decree on “Application of “one-stop-shop” principle in the management of migration processes” ? 69 dated on 4 March 2009.

The application of the mentioned Decree results in management of migration processes in the country with more prompt and flexible mechanisms, provision of efficiency in this area and elimination of problems to be solved. According to the decree “one-stop-shop” principle began to be applied in the management of migration processes from 1 July 2009 and the competences of unified state authority on this principle were entrusted to State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

In the framework of “one-stop-shop” principle, State Migration Service carries out issuance of permits for temporary and permanent residence in Azerbaijan and relevant cards to the foreigners and stateless persons, registration of them, extending temporary staying period in the country of the foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan, as well as issuance of work permits for engaging in paid labour activity on the territory of the country.

Furthermore, the Service participates in citizenship issues and determines refugee status. In order to enhance preventive measures against illegal migration, to improve activity of the Service, State Migration Service obtained law enforcement status with the Decree ? 76 dated 8 April 2009 sighed by President Aliyev.