Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 14, compared to the prices on Jan. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 28.5 manat and amounted to 2,616 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4138 manat and amounted to 30.2419 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 9.8 manat and amounted to 1,647 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 18.2 manat and amounted to 3,618 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,616.2745 2,644.7920 Silver XAG 30.2419 30.6557 Platinum XPT 1,647.2150 1,657.0750 Palladium XPD 3,618.0505 3,599.8350