Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 14, compared to the prices on Jan. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 28.5 manat and amounted to 2,616 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.4138 manat and amounted to 30.2419 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by over 9.8 manat and amounted to 1,647 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 18.2 manat and amounted to 3,618 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Jan. 14, 2019
Jan. 13, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,616.2745
2,644.7920
Silver
XAG
30.2419
30.6557
Platinum
XPT
1,647.2150
1,657.0750
Palladium
XPD
3,618.0505
3,599.8350
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 14)