Monthly turnover on stock market at Baku Stock Exchange decreases

By Trend





In December 2019, the total turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) market amounted to slightly over 1 billion manat ($605.8 million), which is 2.4 times less than in the same month of 2018, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Compared with the previous month of 2019, the volume of turnover decreased by 26.5 percent, according to the report.

In December 2019, the turnover at the debt instrument market amounted to 961.7 million manat ($565.7 million), having decreased by 22.5 percent compared to December 2018.

The turnover on the stock market in December 2019 reached a record figure – 1.2 million manat ($724,705). Nevertheless, in December 2018, the turnover was almost 60 times more – 72 million manat ($42.3 million).

On an annual basis, the turnover on repo (repurchase) operations grew 2.3 times and amounted to 65.6 million manat ($38.6 million) in December 2019.

($1= 1.7 manat on Jan. 13)