Azerbaijani citizens get visa-free access to three more countries

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

In 2019, Azerbaijan increased the number of countries that its citizens can visit without a visa, having received visa-free access to Pakistan, Senegal and Serbia.

Overall, citizens of Azerbaijan can visit 67 countries in a visa-free regime, according to an updated rating of the Passport Index prepared by Henley & Partners.

“In 2019, Azerbaijan ranked 76th in the index. Currently, Azerbaijani citizens can visit 67 countries without a visa,” the company said.

In 2019, Azerbaijan received visa-free access to Pakistan, Senegal and Serbia, but at the same time lost its visa-free regime with Benin and Djibouti.

For the third year in a row, Japan holds the first place in the index. Its citizens can visit 191 world destinations without a visa (or with a visa on arrival). Singapore maintained 2nd place with 190 countries. South Korea and Germany occupies the third place (189 destinations).

The United States and Great Britain continue to fall in the ranking. Over the year, they moved from the 6th place to the 8th being able to visit 184 countries without a visa. Five years ago, both countries occupied the first place of the index.

Finland and Italy shared 4th place having 188 countries that they can visit visa free, and Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain occupy the 5th place with a score of 187. Over the years, the UAE has been improving its position in the rating. Over the past 15 years, the country has risen by 47 positions and now occupies the 18th place with an indicator of visa-free countries being 171.

Afghanistan ranked last in the rating. Its citizens can visit only 26 destinations without a visa.

The Passport Index, formerly known as the Visa Restrictions Index, has been published since 2006 by Henley & Partners in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The annual Index analyzes the visa rules of more than 200 countries and territories of the world and ranks them by the number of countries their citizens can visit without visas.