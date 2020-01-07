Transactions through Azerbaijan's government payment portal increase

By Trend





The number of transactions processed by the Government Payment Portal (GPP) increased by 24 percent, and their volume by 27 percent for 2019, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currently, according to the reports of CBA, 12 central executive bodies, 4 municipal enterprises, 5 stationary and mobile telecom operators, 106 judicial authorities, 18 insurance companies, and 1,438 municipal authorities and other socially significant structures are integrated into the infrastructure of the GPP.

Also today, collection of payments for over 550 services is provided on the integrated organizations of the GPP. Some 30 banks, over 2,500 Azerpost LLC branches and divisions, as well as about 1,300 payment terminals are connected to this system.