Astrakhan business center to open in Baku

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The Astrakhan Business Center, aimed at establishing direct contacts between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Russian business communities, will open in Baku in May-June 2020, Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin said on December 13, during a working visit to the country.

Development of trade and economic relations and transport links, expansion of contacts in the field of tourism, education and culture were on the agenda of the visit, local media reported.

Babushkin examined the progress of construction work at the Astrakhan business center. The 7-story building will house business offices and a residential block. The complex will work in cooperation with the Azerbaijan business center, opened in the Astrakhan region in 2018.

The main objective of the project is to stimulate business activity between the parties and let the international business reach a new level.

Igor Babushkin spoke about this and other pressing issues of bilateral cooperation at a meeting with representatives of the executive power of Baku’s Narimanov district.

“In May-June we will be able to open the center. This is a fairly effective tool in building good neighborly relations and to develop the potential that has already been gained,” Babushkin emphasized.

Note that Azerbaijani business center opened in Astarkhan in May 2018. The center occupies a total area of 5,000 square meters. The building houses an exhibition hall, office space, a conference room and a mini-hotel. The funding in the amount of 208 million rubles ($3.3 million) for the construction of the center was provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Astrakhan region also cooperates with Azerbaijan on the project of the Azerbaijani company KDY Logistics to create a logistics hub through which the main flow of agricultural goods from Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to Russia and other CIS countries will be distributed.

Currently, the delivery of goods from Iran and Turkey to the Astrakhan region and vice versa has been established through the hub. Active negotiations are ongoing with Uzbekistan. KDY Logistics plans to increase the volume of cargo transportation through Russia's Astrakhan logistics hub to one million tons per year.