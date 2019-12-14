Mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan to cover 2 million people at first stage

By Trend





At the first stage of implementation of mandatory health insurance (MHI) in Azerbaijan, 23.8 percent of the population will receive medical insurance services, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan's State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.

According to the agency, at the first stage, mandatory health insurance will be applied in 20 northern districts of the country and will cover about two million citizens.

The process of implementing the mandatory health insurance, which will be done in January-March 2020, will cover Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Shaki, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Agsu, Gobustan, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Oghuz, Gabala, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab and Kurdamir districts.

At the second stage, in April-June 2020, 15 districts and two cities of central subordination, namely Ganja and Naftalan cities, Goygol, Goranboy, Dashkasan, Samukh, Shamkir, Gazakh, Agstafa, Gadabay, Tovuz, Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Agjabadi, Fuzuli and Beylagan districts will be connected to the specified system.

The third stage will be introduced in July-September 2020 in 12 southern districts and two cities of central subordination, namely Lankaran and Shirvan cities, as well as in Masalli, Lerik, Yardimli, Astara, Jalilabad, Salyan, Neftchala, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Saatli, Hajigabul and Sabirabad districts.

At the last stage, in October-December 2020, the population of Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as the Absheron district, will be able to use mandatory health insurance.