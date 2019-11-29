TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

29 November 2019 [10:57] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 29, compared to the prices on Nov. 28, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 3.1 manat and amounted to 2,479 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.003 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 3.9 manat and amounted to over 1,523 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by slightly over 7.9 manat to 3,118 manat per ounce.

Previous metails

Nov. 29, 2019

Nov. 28, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,479.0930

2,475.9480

Silver

XAG

28.8459

28.8759

Platinum

XPT

1,523.7610

1,519.8680

Palladium

XPD

3,118.0380

3,110.1160

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 29)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/188691.html

Print version

Views: 220

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also