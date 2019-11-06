EU, Azerbaijan to mull visa facilitation issues in Baku

Azerbaijan and the EU will discuss visa facilitation issues as part of the next meeting of the joint committee, Denis Daniilidis, the head of the department for political and social issues and public relations of the EU mission in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Daniilidis said that the meeting will be held in Baku Nov. 6.

In September, Azerbaijan and the EU held a meeting of a joint committee on readmission.

On Nov. 29, 2013, the EU and Azerbaijan signed an agreement to simplify the visa regime as part of the summit of the countries participating in the EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) program in Vilnius. On Feb. 28, 2014, the EU and Azerbaijan signed a readmission agreement.

The EaP is a project of the EU with the main stated goal of developing EU integration ties with six countries of the former USSR: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Out of the six member states of this association, three - Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova - declared accession to the EU as the goal of their foreign policy.

The regulation of relations between the EU and its neighbors is based on the EU Global Strategy and the updated European Neighborhood Policy, which indicate the need to focus efforts on improving the stability and sustainability of the EU’s eastern neighbors.

The objective of the new strategic work plan is to determine the activities of the EU and its six partner countries until 2020 based on the joint goals formulated during the creation of the EaP at the Prague Summit in May 2009.

In a broader context, the EaP seeks to achieve the key global policy goals listed in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris climate agreement.