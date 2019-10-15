Country to develop e-commerce within single document

By Azernews





By Laman Mammadova

Currently, Azerbaijan is undergoing a rapid transition to innovative ecosystem.

E-commerce in the country will be developed within a single document, Rashad Azizov, head of Department of Innovative Development of Information Society and Electronic Governance under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has said.

In his words, the work on the draft document is underway. “Currently, different directions of e-commerce development are reflected in the Strategic Roadmap, and various agencies are responsible for them.”

Azizov made the remarks at a press conference held in connection with the InnoWeek - Innovation Week, to be held in Baku for the second time on October 18-24.

He noted that the discussions to be held at the second Baku E-Commerce Forum will allow to reach a decision. “Last time, it was a recommendation statement, which was subsequently submitted to the relevant authorities. The work is already underway on the draft of this document. We hope that the second Baku E-Commerce Forum will accelerate this process.”

“In general, the main criteria for the development of e-commerce in the country are the most important issues on the agenda. Thus, the population uses more foreign platforms. However, the development of local platforms should now be a priority for government agencies,” he said.

Azizov stressed that a broad discussion on this issue will be the focus of this year's Baku E-Commerce Forum.

As part of the InnoWeek, conferences, forums and exhibitions will be held that will reflect the latest innovations in high technologies.

The final of the "I2B - From Idea to Business" project will be held on October 18 in the framework of the Innovation Week, where the winners of 2019 will be determined.

The Roboday exhibition will be held on October 19 as part of the Robopark project of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The 2nd Baku E-Commerce Forum (BEF-2019) will be held on October 21-22, dedicated to various areas of e-commerce. The forum will feature a round table on the "Political View of the Innovation Ecosystem".

On October 23, Euroasia Innovation Day will be celebrated, which will be organized jointly with Huawei. On the same day, the Innovation Awards Gala will be held, where winners will be announced in the categories Startup of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Innovation Event of the Year, Innovation Project of the Year and Representative of the Innovation Ecosystem of the Year. The winners will be awarded the Azerbaijan Innovation Award.

Furthermore, the Kaspersky Security Day platform will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Kaspersky Lab on October 24. The event will bring together representatives of government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, universities and research institutes.

All the events within the InnoWeek will be held at Heydar Aliyev Center.