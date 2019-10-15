Summit of Turkic Council in Baku to start dev't of economic balance of Turkic world

By Trend





The 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS), held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku today, will develop political, national and economic balance of the Turkic world, Turkish foreign policy expert, author of several books Murat Akan told Trend in an interview.

Akan said that this summit attaches great importance to Turkey’s Operation "Source of Peace".

“The importance of this Turkish Council has increased especially after the statements about the operation “Source of Peace” made jointly with the League of Arab States," he said.

Akan noted that the Turkic Council was established in 2009, and Uzbekistan then participated as an observer. However, today Uzbekistan has already been accepted as a full member of the council, which makes this summit even more important.

He said that while over the past 10-15 years serious steps have been taken to strengthen relations between the Turkic Council states.

“This summit will play an important role in strengthening the relations of Turkic-speaking countries, since it is time to show the unity of the Turkic people to the whole world,” Akan emphasized.

He stated that this meeting is not only a gathering of political unions, but also economic ones.

“I hope that among the decisions made here there will be a decision in support of the Source of Peace as well,” Akan said.

He also noted that within the framework of this summit a single defense army of the Turkish speaking nations could also be organized, since other countries that are not members of the Turkic Council, misinformed about the operation "Source of Peace".

“As you know, the former president of Turkey, Turgut Ozal, has done a great job in strengthening relations between the Turkic speaking nations. I hope that the current Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will also attach even more importance to this issue,”Akan added.

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council was held in Baku on Oct. 14.

The Turkic Council was established on Oct.3, 2009 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of full cooperation between member states. Since its establishment, six meetings of the council have been held.