Iranian minister: Economic ties with Azerbaijan expanding

Maximum expansion of economic relations with the Caspian-littoral states, especially Azerbaijan and Russia, is on the agenda of the Iranian government, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said at a meeting on economic issues held in Ardabil city, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Rahmani said that efforts are made to facilitate development of these relations.

Rahmani added that the Iranian government is ready to provide comprehensive support to investors in the development of the provinces.

“Every day, licenses are issued to an average of 68 industrial facilities and 16 new factories open in Iran,” Rahmani said. “This shows that the private sector is interested in investing in the country.”