Caspian Business Forum held in New York

By Trend





The Caspian Political Center and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recently held the second Caspian Business Forum at the Harvard Club of New York City with the support of the embassies of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The New York Caspian Business Forum, based on strategic partnership between the U.S. and the countries of the Trans-Caspian corridor, is a leading platform for creating opportunities for business circles of the U.S. and the Caspian countries.

The business forum, consisting of two panel meetings, was opened by Executive Director of the Caspian Policy Center Efgan Nifti.

While speaking about the significance of the event, he stressed that the Caspian Business Forum, which brought together business leaders, foreign political experts, officials from the U.S. and the Caspian countries, allows to once again exploring new spheres and creating new investment opportunities.

Stressing that more than 100 companies are participating in the forum, Nifti expressed gratitude to the embassies of all participating countries, partners and sponsors.

While delivering speech, U.S. State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, George Kent, participating in the forum, emphasized the importance of the Caspian region for the U.S..

Kent stressed that the independence of these countries and their liberation from the influence of external forces are important for the U.S. Moreover, Kent spoke about the importance of the implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project and emphasized that it serves the interests of the regional countries.

The U.S. official expressed great hope that the Italian side will soon complete the work and the Southern Gas Corridor will be commissioned next year.

While delivering speech at the event, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the development of friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S..

Stressing the intensive expansion of trade relations between the two countries, the minister stressed that the US invested $10 billion in Azerbaijan.

During his speech, Mammadyarov stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor project was greatly supported by the U.S. and Europe.

The minister stressed that this project will be commissioned next year after the completion of the construction of the Italian segment.

In his speech SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov also touched upon the Southern Gas Corridor project.

“As soon as the Italian segment of the corridor is constructed, Azerbaijan will be ready to supply energy to the European countries,” Nasirov added.

He also stressed that the Azerbaijani oil companies are taking important steps to purify water and maintain environmental safety.

The participation of the U.S. government, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and more than 100 companies such as John Deere, in the Caspian Business Forum of the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation for the second time this year, testifies to the annual expansion of the event.

The purpose of the invitation of the representatives of the private sector and other senior officials, members of the governments of the Caspian countries to the forum of the Caspian Political Center is to discuss business opportunities, attract investments, funds, as well as determine the tasks facing the partners.