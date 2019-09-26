Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 32.4445 manats to 2,567.2040 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.8326 manats to 30.6344 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 33.133 manats to 1,585.8705 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 37.6805 manats to 2,802.8750 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 26, 2019 Sept. 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,567.2040 2,599.6485 Silver XAG 30.6344 31.4670 Platinum XPT 1,585.8705 1,619.0035 Palladium XPD 2,802.8750 2,840.5555

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates. Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams. (1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 26)



