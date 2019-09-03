Poland keen to continue transport cooperation

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

The full use of transit capabilities of Azerbaijan and Poland can further encourage transportation along the East-West and South-West transport corridors, and particularly, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Poland is ready to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the development of transport routes between Asia and Europe, Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, told Trend.

He noted that the railways of Poland and Azerbaijan participate in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route extends from the Chinese-Kazakh border to the European countries, passing through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The corridor has defined a single transit route with the principle of "single window" and container trains are successfully transported through the route within this project.

“This is a successful project that corresponds to the geographical location of the two countries,” Przydacz said.

He stressed the importance of cooperation potential in transport and logistics, particularly in terms of transport routes between Europe and the South.

In his words, the institutional links between ports and railways of the two countries have already been established. He added that the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation has set up a working group in transport.

Przydacz also pointed to Azerbaijan's contribution to the European energy security. “As a stable and safe region, Azerbaijan can be an important partner in diversification of gas supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor.

As for the possibility of Poland’s purchase of Azerbaijani gas, Przydacz said that the decision to purchase gas is under the responsibility of companies and will be based on economic considerations, adding that diversification is an important element of Poland’s energy security and foreign policy.

The first meeting of the working group on transport and logistics between Azerbaijan and Poland was held in Warsaw in early 2019, to discuss the possibilities of cooperation in the field of highways and railways, maritime transport, transit and postal services.

Azerbaijan is an important partner of Poland in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions, and Poland attaches a particular importance to boosting its economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Poland also enjoy significant prospects to expand cooperation in the agricultural, industrial, ICT, tourism and energy sectors. Currently, there are 21 Polish companies operating in services, industry and trade in Azerbaijan.

Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 34 percent compared to 2017 and amounted to $104 million. So far, Poland has invested over $20 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan’s investments in the Polish economy amounted to $6.5 million.

Poland-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headquartered in Warsaw, was established in 2017 by the initiative of Polish and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to support businessmen, provide them expert advice and a wide range of services.

Trading House of Azerbaijan opened in Warsaw in December last year to promote export of Azerbaijani products, organize sales of local products in Poland, and coordinate these activities with entrepreneurs.