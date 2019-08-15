Azerbaijan’s FIMSA supports transition to cashless society

By Trend





A joint seminar aimed at expanding non-cash payments in Azerbaijan was held with Visa Inc. at Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Trend reports referring to FIMSA.

The seminar was held to enhance the knowledge and improve skills of bank specialists and master the international experience in applying innovative technologies in the field of cashless payments.

The seminar participants were informed about the tokenization service and its advantages, the experience of leading countries in its application, and the possibilities of cashless payments in business institutions without POS terminals via mobile phones.

FIMSA believes that the project will play an important role in introducing innovations for the implementation of cashless payments and forming a cashless society.