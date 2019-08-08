Road transport leads in country's cargo transportation via TRASECA

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The fact that a significant part of cargo transportation between Asia and Europe passes through the territory of Azerbaijan not only increases the economic power of the country, but also strengthens its international image.

Within the first six months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan via the international transport corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRASECA) amounted to 25.1 million tons, the State Statistical Committee said in a message.

TRACECA is an international cooperation program in the field of transport between the EU and partner countries in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The program was established at the Brussels conference on May 3, 1993, which was attended by the ministers of transport and trade of eight states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

In the first half of the year, road transport’s share in the total cargo transportation along TRASECA accounted for 65 percent (16.3 million tons), while the share of railroads equaled to 24.9 percent (6.3 million tons) and maritime transport accounted for 10.1 percent (2.5 million tons).

The volume of transit traffic reached 16.1 percent (4 million tons) of the total volume of cargo transportation.

TRACECA is involved in gradually developing trends of trade and economic development. Major traffic flows of the corridor formed, on the one hand, in Eastern and Central Europe, and on the other - in Central and South-East Asia.

Along with TRACECA, another important international transport corridor passes through Azerbaijan - the international North-South corridor, connecting India, Iran, Azerbaijan, North-West Russia and the Baltic sea region.

Azerbaijan has excellent prospects for the development of cargo transportation. The development of railway communication with Iran will strengthen the North-South corridor, and the recently opened Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line will develop freight traffic in the East-West direction.