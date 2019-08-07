Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 7 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 36.9665 manats to 2,524.3215 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.5006 manats to 28.4464 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.9465 manats to 1,453.1005 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 0.8585 manats to 2,440.3840 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 7, 2019 Aug. 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,524.3215 2,487.3550 Silver XAG 28.4464 27.9458 Platinum XPT 1,453.1005 1,455.0470 Palladium XPD 2,440.3840 2,439.5255