Customs duty on import of trailers, semi-trailers changes in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Customs duty on the import of trailers and semi-trailers weighing over 1.6 tons, as well as other non-self-propelled vehicles and their spare parts, has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports July 12.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers has made a corresponding change in the “Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan, the rate of import and export customs duties.”

So far, customs duty for imports of each trailer and semi-trailer weighing over 3.5 tons, as well as other non-self-propelled vehicles and their parts has been charged in the amount of 15 percent of their customs value.

In accordance with the changes, from now on, customs duties for imports of each trailer and semi-trailer weighing over 1.6 tons, as other non-self-propelled vehicles and their parts will be charged in the amount of 15 percent of their customs value.