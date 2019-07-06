Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 June 26 1.7 July 3 - June 27 1.7 July 4 1.7 June 28 1.7 July 5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7