Baku to receive new eco-friendly buses

Azerbaijan takes serious measures to significantly renew the bus fleet of Baku.

Baku Transport Agency (BTA) has told local media that in the coming months, the Baku bus fleet will be upgraded with 300 modern eco-friendly buses.

This was also noted at the meeting of the BTA Chairman Vusal Karimov with Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General of the International Association of Public Transport, at the Global Summit of Public Transport in Stockholm.

Karimov stated that Euro-6 standard buses will be supplied to the capital and added that the goal is to operate only buses running on liquefied gas or with hybrid engines as public transport in the Azerbaijani capital after 2022.

BTA’s technical staff will soon visit Turkey to get familiar with the buses. New vehicles will go on routes to replace old buses.

In January-April 2019, Azerbaijan imported 44 buses for 1.6 million manats ($940,000).

It is noteworthy that this year Ganja Automobile Plant launched a new assembly line for E-321 electric buses.

This electric bus is beneficial, both in terms of minimizing the negative impact on the environment and in terms of energy consumption savings. The new electric buses, designed to carry 83 passengers, are equipped with 26 seats, air conditioning, information monitor and video surveillance system.

The electric bus E-321, developed by OJSC Belkommunmash Holding Management Company, is designed to travel at a speed of 60 km/h.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Belarus signed agreements on beginning the assembly of buses of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), the supply of the components of electric buses produced by Belkommunmash and the components for combines produced at the Gomselmash plant.