Turkey expects growth in Azerbaijani tourists

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Many Azerbaijani tourists prefer to spend their holidays in the fascinating regions of Turkey, which is the most favorite destination for international tourists for providing high-quality and inexpensive vacation for them.

The number of Azerbaijani tourists in Turkey is expected to increase this year, Erkan Ozaral, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

In his words, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey is growing every year.

The ambassador stressed that this year, Turkey expects an increase in the number of tourists not only from Azerbaijan, but also from other countries, particularly from Russia.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as many as 858,500 Azerbaijani tourists visited the country in 2018, which is 12.15 percent more compared to 2017. Azerbaijanis made up 2.17 percent of all tourists who came to Turkey last year. Meanwhile, Russians (5,986,184 people) were the first among the 39,468,492 foreign citizens who visited Turkey in 2018.

At the same time, Turkish tourists made up 10.2 percent share in the number of foreign tourists (totally 2,849,600 tourists) who visited Azerbaijan in 2018.

Azerbaijani tourists often travel to Turkey for vacation in July and August. Majority of Azerbaijani tourists choose Turkey as a main destination, which attracts them with coastal areas such as Antalya, Bodrum and Kusadasi. Last year, 14,100 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey's Bodrum, which is located in the country's Mugla Province.

In addition, according to the information provided by Turkish Statistical Institute, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 466 properties in Turkey in January-May this year, which is 134 units more compared to the same period in 2018.

In May 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 90 properties in Turkey, which is 15 units more compared to May 2018, says the message.

In the reporting period, 82,200 properties were sold in Turkey, which is 31.3 percent more compared to the same month of 2018. As many as 15,800 properties were sold in Istanbul, 8,200 in Ankara, and 5,000 in Antalya.

Many Azerbaijanis prefer to get properties in Turkey. Azerbaijan is among the top countries in terms of investment in real estate in Turkey.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,134 properties in Turkey in 2018.

Most of all, Azerbaijani citizens purchased real estate in September last year - 180 objects. Over the past four years, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 3,501 properties in Turkey.

Istanbul, Antalya, Bursa, Ayd?n, Ankara and Mugla are the cities where foreigners buy more properties in Turkey.

According to a law in Turkey, real estate prices are determined for each city and region. Thus, citizens are not able to set the sales prices as they like.

There are general prohibitions established by the legislation. A person of foreign nationality may purchase up to 30 hectares (300,000 square meters) of property all over Turkey and acquire limited real rights.

Foreigner is not permitted to purchase property from military zones and their neighborhoods and security zones of these regions or to rent real estate in the mentioned areas.

Currently, citizens of some 183 countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Central Asian states, Ukraine, Arab countries, Russia, Iran, etc. have the right to acquire property in Turkey.