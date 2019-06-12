Azerbaijan, UAE discuss role of customs authorities in trade cooperation

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Due to the intensification of trade relations in recent years, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates will strengthen ties in customs to facilitate bilateral trade.

Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee, met with a delegation headed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, on June 11.

Mehdiyev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the UAE and talked about the current level of bilateral cooperation.

He noted that economic and political relations between the two countries are at a high level and Azerbaijan is interested in further development of partnership relations with the UAE.

The chairman stressed that the reforms carried out in the customs sector of Azerbaijan created important opportunities to work promptly and effectively for the businessmen.

Talking about the trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, he said that the customs authorities have important role in the expansion of these ties.

Mehdiyev also spoke about the mutual relations of the customs services of the two countries, future prospects and highlighted the importance of mutual activity and exchange of experience to deepen the cooperation.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, in turn, said that the UAE attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, which is based on mutual respect and friendship.

The guest underlined that high-level political relations between two countries open opportunities for the development of economic cooperation and noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and the continuous expansion of cooperation.

He also noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE is successfully continued in all spheres, adding that there is great potential to expand relations.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said that, along with other spheres, the expansion of ties in the field of customs will be effective in terms of the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE were established in 1992. The two countries enjoy good opportunities for mutual investments, joint implementation of various projects, including agricultural sector, as well as for the creation of joint ventures, especially in tourism sector.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $54 million in 2018. UAE exported goods worth $32 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani exports to the UAE reached $22 million.

Azerbaijan mainly imports high-tech products, electronics, industrial goods and building materials from the UAE and exports fruits, juices, nuts, metal semi-finished products, etc. to the country.