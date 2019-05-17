Azerbaijani agriculture minister talks big tasks in food safety system

By Trend





Big tasks are assigned not only to the state, but also to business circles and farmers in the Azerbaijani food safety system, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said.

Karimov made the remarks at the 2nd Baku International Food Safety Conference, Trend reports on May 17.

"Ensuring the compliance of the farm products with the necessary quality standards and their competitiveness in the domestic and foreign markets are the main objectives of the development of the agricultural sector," he said.

Karimov stressed that one of the main tasks of food safety is to ensure the purity and quality of products.

The minister said that international cooperation is required at all stages of ensuring the food security process.

“The special importance must be attached to the innovative technologies in provision the country with safe and healthy food,” Karimov said.