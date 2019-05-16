BP names new country managers for Turkey, Georgia

By Trend





Completions' Engineering Manager at BP Ann Davies will take up her duties as the company's country manager for Georgia from July 2019, BP Azerbaijan told Trend.

Moreover, BP has named Joe Murphy as its new country head for Turkey, according to BP Turkey.

Reportedly, Murphy’s role will include supporting the implementation of BP's strategy while overseeing government relations and external affairs on behalf of all BP businesses in the country.

Moreover, he will continue with his current responsibilities as vice president of the Southern Corridor project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Murphy has worked in Azerbaijan, Egypt, Vietnam, the US, Qatar and the UK.