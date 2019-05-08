Azerbaijan is one of few countries where poverty level is 5 pct

By Azernews

Azerbaijan is one of the 29 countries in the world where the poverty level has been reduced to five percent.

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, made the remark addressing the conference entitled “Heydar Aliyev's Heritage and Social Policy” in Baku.

The minister said that the Azerbaijani state provides support to the population at its own expense, and not at the expense of loans taken abroad.

“Despite the existing difficulties, in 1993–2003, pensions and allowances increased eight times, and average wages rose six times,” Babayev stressed.

Touching upon the demographic policy of Azerbaijan, he emphasized positive results of it and said that the number of newborns is 2.5 times more than those who died.

Further, Babayev pointed out that the minimum pension in the country is above the subsistence minimum and Azerbaijan shares the first two places with Kazakhstan among CIS countries in this regard.

“This is an indicator of the successful social policy pursued in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Then, Babayev added that of the 38,000 people who were planned to be provided with jobs this year, 94 percent or 35,730 are already employed. He also noted that in the first quarter of this year, the appointment of a disability dropped by 55 percent compared to the same period last year.

The minister also added that the effect of measures for the legalization of labor activity will rise even more by the end of the year.

It is noteworthy that the Friend of the Unemployed program made a huge contribution to positive statistics of employment market in Azerbaijan.

In general, the program is aimed at stimulating the non-oil sector, increasing the level of employment of the population, and this is ultimately aimed at improving the living standards of the Azerbaijani citizens.

The program, which is being successfully implemented in Azerbaijan, yields positive results both in various sectors of the economy and in the social sphere, and the above statistics are evidence of this.

It is also noteworthy that in March, the average minimum labor pension in Azerbaijan was raised by 38.5 percent up to 160 manats. The increase covered 233,000 pensioners, including 140,000 persons receiving a disability pension.