Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on May 2 compared to the prices of May 1, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.3585 manats to 2,167.0155 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3861 manats to 24.9784 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 34.6715 manats to 1,471.7580 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 62.1435 manats to 2,282.9045 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 2, 2019 May 1, 2019 Gold XAU 2,167.0155 2,176.3740 Silver XAG 24.9784 25.3645 Platinum XPT 1,471.7580 1,506.4295 Palladium XPD 2,282.9045 2,345.0480