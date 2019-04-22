Direct flights from Ankara to Baku to help strengthening trade ties

By Trend





Direct flights from Ankara to Baku will contribute to strengthening the trade ties between the two countries, said Gursel Baran, the head of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is a fraternal country and one of the most important partners for Turkey. Turkey aims to increase the number of direct flights from Ankara to various destinations, he added.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that Turkey and Azerbaijan will increase the number of flights up to 115 per week. “The number of flights will increase in the summer,” he added. “Presently, 90 flights are operated between Turkey and Azerbaijan weekly.”

The minister said that direct flights from Ankara to Baku would be launched by Turkish Pegasus Airlines from April 22, 2019.