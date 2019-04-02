Center for rendering services to entrepreneurs and business incubation opens in Azerbaijan

A center for rendering services to entrepreneurs and business incubation has opened in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks in Baku at the opening ceremony of the center, Trend reports on April 2.

“The opening of the center is aimed at developing the private sector and rendering support to entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan makes maximum efforts to enhance the role of the private sector in the economy and also takes measures aimed at raising the level of entrepreneurial activity.

"The opening of new centers for rendering services to entrepreneurs will greatly improve the level of quality of private business, as well as positively affect the strengthening of the mechanism of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan," he said.

Mammadov said that support will be rendered to the novice entrepreneurs, as well as to young people having innovative ideas through the newly opened center.

“The conditions will also be created for the implementation of start-ups aimed at improving the business sphere in Azerbaijan,” he said.