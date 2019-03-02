Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
February 18
1.7
February 25
1.7
February 19
1.7
February 26
1.7
February 20
1.7
February 27
1.7
February 21
1.7
February 28
1.7
February 22
1.7
March 1
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0057 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9321 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
February 18
1.9230
February 25
1.9280
February 19
1.9202
February 26
1.9309
February 20
1.9284
February 27
1.9339
February 21
1.9295
February 28
1.9340
February 22
1.9270
March 1
1.9337
Average weekly
1.9256
Average weekly
1.9321
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
February 18
0.0257
February 25
0.0260
February 19
0.0257
February 26
0.0260
February 20
0.0258
February 27
0.0259
February 21
0.0259
February 28
0.0258
February 22
0.0259
March 1
0.0258
Average weekly
0,0258
Average weekly
0.0259
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0012 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3205 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
February 18
0.3219
February 25
0.3195
February 19
0.3202
February 26
0.3202
February 20
0.3215
February 27
0.3203
February 21
0.3194
February 28
0.3195
February 22
0.3195
March 1
0.3183
Average weekly
0.3205
Average weekly
0.3196