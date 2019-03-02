Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate February 18 1.7 February 25 1.7 February 19 1.7 February 26 1.7 February 20 1.7 February 27 1.7 February 21 1.7 February 28 1.7 February 22 1.7 March 1 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7