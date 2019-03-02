TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

02 March 2019

By Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

February 18

1.7

February 25

1.7

February 19

1.7

February 26

1.7

February 20

1.7

February 27

1.7

February 21

1.7

February 28

1.7

February 22

1.7

March 1

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0057 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9321 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 18

1.9230

February 25

1.9280

February 19

1.9202

February 26

1.9309

February 20

1.9284

February 27

1.9339

February 21

1.9295

February 28

1.9340

February 22

1.9270

March 1

1.9337

Average weekly

1.9256

Average weekly

1.9321

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 18

0.0257

February 25

0.0260

February 19

0.0257

February 26

0.0260

February 20

0.0258

February 27

0.0259

February 21

0.0259

February 28

0.0258

February 22

0.0259

March 1

0.0258

Average weekly

0,0258

Average weekly

0.0259

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0012 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3205 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 18

0.3219

February 25

0.3195

February 19

0.3202

February 26

0.3202

February 20

0.3215

February 27

0.3203

February 21

0.3194

February 28

0.3195

February 22

0.3195

March 1

0.3183

Average weekly

0.3205

Average weekly

0.3196


