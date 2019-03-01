Most of daily turnover on BSE account for notes of CBA

By Trend





The daily turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 302.2 million manats on Feb. 28, 2019, Trend reports referring to the BSE Feb. 28.

Most of the operations during the day accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in the amount of 298.3 million manats. The deals were concluded at the price of 99.4388 manats per note.

Transactions on bonds in the secondary market made up 3.8 million manats. During the day, transactions were concluded on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance and USD bonds of SOCAR.

During the day, transactions were also concluded in the BSE secondary market on shares of several Azerbaijani companies for a total of 102 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 28)