Kazakh specialists to participate in drilling at jackup rig transferred to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Kazakh specialists will participate in drilling as well as provide technical support during the operation of the jackup floating drilling rig transferred in trust to the Azerbaijani side, KazMunayGas told Trend.

On February 16, President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev met in Astana with the Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG) Alik Aidarbayev.

During the meeting, an agreement was signed between subsidiaries of the parties – Kazakh KMG Drilling & Services and Azerbaijani Caspian Drilling Company Ltd. – on transferring a jackup rig in trust.

"Cooperation between KMG and SOCAR will not only improve the experience of offshore drilling, but will also increase the competitiveness of the jackup rig in the Caspian Sea drilling services market," KMG noted.

The main purpose of the agreement is the operation of the jackup rig in the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani side. One of such projects is the use of the rig in the Absheron structure being developed by BP. The cooperation also provides for the modernization of the jackup rig, which will ensure the safe and effective drilling of exploration wells at a depth of more than 6,000 meters.

Earlier, KMG and SOCAR signed a memorandum of understanding in Baku, which provides broad prospects for cooperation between the companies, including that in exploration in the Caspian Sea with a joint study of geological and geophysical materials for hydrocarbon exploration, as well as in the fields of logistics, trading of oil and oil products.