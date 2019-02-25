Azerbaijan to participate in discussions of new Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport route

By Trend





Azerbaijan will take part in the discussions on the Caspian Sea - Black Sea International Transport Corridor project.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in the ministerial meeting on the Caspian Sea - Black Sea International Transport Corridor project (ITC-CSBS), Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on Monday, Trend reports.

According to her, the meeting will take place on March 4 in Bucharest, Romania.

"Mammadyarov will participate in a meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkmen and Romanian foreign ministers, during which this transport project will be discussed," she said.

Abdullayeva further noted that Mammadyarov will also make an official visit to Tehran in March and hold talks with the Iranian foreign minister.

The new transport route is being formed on the basis of the Trans-Caspian and Lapis Lazuli corridors. Romania and Turkmenistan were the initiators of the creation of the new transport route. Ashgabat has long been exploring the possibility of transporting goods, including liquefied gas to Constanta. The supply route involves the use of special containers and runs through the Caspian Sea to Baku in Azerbaijan, then by rail to Batumi or Poti on Georgia’s Black Sea coast, and from there via maritime roads to Romania.







