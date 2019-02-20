Second stage of licensing software solutions used in Azerbaijani state agencies starts

By Trend





The second stage of licensing software solutions used in state agencies of Azerbaijan has started, head of Microsoft Azerbaijan Sarhan Hashimov told reporters in Baku Feb. 19, Trend reports.

He said that the work in this direction is carried out in accordance with the agreement on the purchase of software licenses for state agencies signed in July last year.

“The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan acts as the operator of the licensing project, because this ministry has the appropriate training in this issues,” Hashimov noted. “The licenses are already being issued and specialists on local resources are being prepared in parallel.”

It was earlier reported that it is planned to purchase 20,000 licenses for Microsoft software (Windows Pro, Office 365 ProPlus, Core CAL), as well as 10,000 licenses for universities according to a three-year agreement signed in July 2018 by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan with Microsoft Corporation on the acquisition of software licenses for government agencies.

Microsoft also offered the "Benefits for students" program, which provides free purchase of Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office software for students of all higher education institutions of the country (about 150,000 people).

The second stage of cooperation between the ministry and Microsoft on software licensing of government agencies will be implemented in accordance with the agreement. 10,000 computers were licensed earlier, in 2011 in executive offices of government agencies in which Windows, Office ProPlus and Core CAL were used.

The main objectives of the agreement are to save costs in this area, to improve the country's position in the rating on the protection of intellectual property rights, to develop an innovation ecosystem, to attract foreign investments, as well as to increase the incidence of use of electronic services.