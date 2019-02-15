Symbol of Baku in top 5 most romantic places

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Maiden Tower is among the top 5 most romantic places of CIS cities.

TourStat ranked the most romantic places and sights of the CIS cities, following an online survey, Trend reported.

Top 5 romantic places in the cities of the CIS, popular among tourists include the Trinity Hill in Minsk, the Kok Tobe Mountain in Almaty, the Baiterek Tower in Astana, the Maiden Tower in Baku and the TV Tower in Tashkent.

The Trinity Hill as the most romantic place in the CIS gained 27 percent of the vote, the Kok Tobe Mountain – 23 percent, the Baiterek Tower – 20 percent, the Maiden Tower – 15 percent and the Tashkent TV Tower – 8 percent of the vote.

Earlier, TourStat presented the most romantic cities in the CIS countries according to an online survey of Russian tourists.

Baku entered the top five of the most romantic cities of the CIS and neighboring countries.

The mysterious Maiden Tower is rising in the south-eastern part of the fortress of Icherisheher.

It is a beautiful place to visit during the day and is gorgeous when lit up at night. An utter gem is well worth being high on your list of priorities if you're planning to visit Baku.

Some suggest that it was constructed between the 4th and 6th centuries AD, others have speculated it was built sometime between the 11th and 12th centuries.

The Tower has a secret underground passage which is thought to have run from the tower to the Shirvanshahs’ Palace, which was the last residence of the rulers of the Shirvan State, the most powerful state of Azerbaijan's history. An underground passage was discovered in the Walled City during archaeological excavations in 1982.

The symbol of Baku was included into the list of World Cultural Heratage of UNESCO in December of 2000.

Over 250,000 tourists visited the Maiden Tower and the Palace of Shirvanshahs last year.