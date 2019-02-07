TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

06 February 2019 [10:42] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Feb. 6, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 1.1815 manats to 2,233.749 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 6 compared to the price on Feb. 5.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1758 manats to 26.8745 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.8115 manats to 1,390.8805 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 16.422 manats to 2,342.9315 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 6, 2019

Feb. 5, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,233.749

2,234.9305

Silver

XAG

26.8745

27.0503

Platinum

XPT

1,390.8805

1,398.692

Palladium

XPD

2,342.9315

2,326.5095

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 6)

