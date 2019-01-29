Azerbaijan to launch assembly of GAZ cars

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

In the near future, Azerbaijan will launch the assembly of GAZ cars, a source close to the project told Trend.

The enterprise will be based in the industrial quarter located in the Hajigabul region.

The enterprise will assemble light commercial vehicles GAZel NEXT and GAZel BUSINESS, as well as GAZon NEX medium trucks.

As previously reported, on the basis of the GAZ cars basic models, in the future it is planned to organize the production of various variants of special equipment, including vehicles for municipal services, ambulances and school minibuses. The company will produce up to 1,000 commercial vehicles annually.

Earlier, it was also reported that 14 million manats will be invested in the construction of the plant.

A memorandum on assembling the GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan was signed by the Gorky Automobile Plant and AzerMash in April 2018 in Baku.

According to the agreement, GAZ will organize the delivery of vehicle sets for assembly production, training and certification of AzerMash specialists, as well as provide the necessary documentation and licenses.

Also, as part of the parties agreement, it is planned to conduct joint work on the use of a number of components of the Azerbaijani production in local assembly vehicles.

AzEurocar, an AzerMash subsidiary, will deal with the distribution and maintenance of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, the creation of the automobile industry and its development was chosen as a strategic goal.

AzerMash OJSC was established on November 15, 2017.

An automobile plant was built in the Neftchala industrial quarter.

For the logical continuation of this case, it is planned to build a factory for assembling Uzbek-made cars (Ravon), a plant for assembling commercial vehicles of the GAZ Group of Russian production, an increase in the future of plants producing automobile brands from other countries, localization points, service and sales (including spare parts ), implementation of the recycling program, training of qualified personnel, export opportunities for finished products and spare parts.

By these measures, AzerMash OJSC would contribute to the successful solution of economic (minimizing dependence on the import of spare parts from abroad, ensuring the flow of foreign currency into the country) and social (opening new jobs) issues.

AzerMash OJSC has an important mission of producing competitive and commercial cars and their spare parts in Azerbaijan.

By establishing car manufacturing enterprises in Azerbaijan, this segment includes production under the "MADE IN AZERBAIJAN" brand.

GAZ Group is the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in Russia.

GAZ Group specializes in the development and production of light and medium-duty commercial vehicles, buses, heavy trucks, power units and automotive components.