What is hindering egg production increase in Azerbaijan?

By Trend:

Haciqabul Qusculuq, a poultry factory in the Hajigabul District of Azerbaijan, may reduce egg production, Mikayil Salahov, a warehouse manager, told Trend.

This is due to the factory facing problems with product sale due to competition in the market.

"Sales of our products have deteriorated significantly because of the import of eggs from Ukraine to the local market. The factory produces over one million eggs daily, with an annual volume of about 300-320 million eggs. The company is capable of increasing production, but considering that this perishable product is delivered to shopping facilities inside the country, this issue is not on the agenda," Salahov said.

He mentioned that the company exported eggs in small volumes to Iraq last year.

"Last year, proposals about the export of eggs to Iraq were considered. We have already commenced exports to Iran, and, these deliveries will most likely be carried out throughout the year," said Salahov.