Azerbaijan may increase volume of oil pumping via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

By Trend:

In February 2019, the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR intends to increase oil pumping through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline up to 85,000 tons, a source, having the corresponding information, told Trend.

"In January, 80,000 tons of oil are planned to be shipped in the northern direction, while in general, 320,000-325,000 tons of oil are planned to be pumped through this pipeline in the first quarter of 2019," the source said.

SOCAR pumped 170,000 tons of oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in December.

SOCAR pumped 1.3 million tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2018 compared to 1.5 million tons in 2017.

It was earlier reported that Azerbaijan plans to export 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2019.

The Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline transports oil extracted by SOCAR independently, as well as from onshore fields developed within joint ventures. SOCAR has been the operator of the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline since 2008.

The Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,147 kilometers long. The length of its Azerbaijani section is 231 kilometers and Russian section - 916 kilometers. The highest capacity of the pipeline stands at 105,000 barrels a day.