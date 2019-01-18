Development issues of Trans-Caspian int’l transport route discussed in Baku

By Trend





Baku hosted a general meeting of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) International Association, an association of legal entities, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Jan. 17.

The meeting participants discussed approval of Sauat Mynbayev as chairman of the association, the transfer of Batumi Sea Port LLC from the permanent members of the association to associate members, a report on the results of the association’s operation for 2018, approval of traffic volumes via the TITR route for 2019, information of the Working Group on the TITR development about the approved tariff rates along the TITR route for 2019, selection and approval of an audit company for auditing the financial and economic activities of the association for 2018, approval of the budget of the association for 2019, approval of the plan of marketing activities of the association for 2019, as well as the approval of the Regulations on business trips of employees and the Regulations on the expense accounts of the association.

During the discussions held under the chairmanship of Javid Gurbanov, head of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the importance of efficient use of the TITR potential and the need to attract traffic to this route was stressed. It was noted that there is great potential for increasing the efficiency of transportation along this route and increasing the efficiency of mutual coordination. The participating countries are taking consistent steps to further develop this corridor.

One of the most important achievements in improving the competitiveness of the TITR is the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. It creates conditions for the growth of freight traffic between Europe and Asia, contributing to the development of cooperation and trade not only between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, but throughout the whole region of Eurasia.

During the discussions, it was also reported about the termination of Kanat Alpysbayev’s authority as the chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Railways JSC. In this regard, the general meeting early terminated the powers of Kanat Alpysbayev and as head of the board of the association. The acting head of Kazakhstan Railways JSC Sauat Mynbayev was approved as new head of the association’s board.

As part of a two-day event with the participation of Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Sandzhar Yelyubayev, deputy chairman of the Kazakhstan Railways JSC, David Peradze, director general of Georgian Railway and Remigiusz Pashkevich, member of the board of Ukrainian Railways, Veysi Kurt, director general om freight for the State Railways of Turkey, Abay Turikpenbaev, chairman of Aktau International Sea Trade Port JSC, Rauf Veliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC and Taleh Ziyadov, director general of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the corresponding protocol was signed.







