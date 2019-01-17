Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 16, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.431 manats to 2,192.6005 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 16 compared to the price on Jan. 15.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1644 manats to 26.4819 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.67 manats to 1,359.4475 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 3.009 manats to 2,257.464 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 16, 2019 Jan. 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,192.6005 2,195.0315 Silver XAG 26.4819 26.6463 Platinum XPT 1,359.4475 1,368.1175 Palladium XPD 2,257.464 2,254.455

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 16)