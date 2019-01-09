TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

09 January 2019 [10:43] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 9, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 1.581 manats to 2,179.6805 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 9 compared to the price on Jan. 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.1311 manats to 26.5624 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.879 manats to 1,399.0575 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 60.1715 manats to 2,272.985 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 9, 2019

Jan. 8, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,179.6805

2,181.2615

Silver

XAG

26.5624

26.4313

Platinum

XPT

1,399.0575

1,394.1785

Palladium

XPD

2,272.985

2,212.8135

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 9)

