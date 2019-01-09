Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 9, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 1.581 manats to 2,179.6805 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 9 compared to the price on Jan. 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.1311 manats to 26.5624 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.879 manats to 1,399.0575 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 60.1715 manats to 2,272.985 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 9, 2019 Jan. 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,179.6805 2,181.2615 Silver XAG 26.5624 26.4313 Platinum XPT 1,399.0575 1,394.1785 Palladium XPD 2,272.985 2,212.8135

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 9)