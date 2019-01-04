Another deputy chairman appointed in Azerbaijan’s AzerGold

By Trend





Another deputy chairman has been appointed in Azerbaijan’s AzerGold, the company told Trend on Jan. 4.

Khayyam Farzaliyev has been appointed deputy chairman of the AzerGold board, the company said.

The management of AzerGold is headed by Zakir Ibrahimov. After Farzaliyev's appointment, Ibrahimov has two deputies. Earlier, only Ogtay Mammadov was his deputy.

AzerGold CJSC started operating in July 2016 and is engaged in study, research, investigation, management of deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals, their production, processing and sale, and also application of new technologies in this sector, improvement of material and technical base and implementation of other work related to development of this sector.